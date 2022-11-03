Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge in Sussex County, near Milton, is a “prime” example of allowing nature to heal itself as migratory shorebirds and marshland grasses have returned to the nationally recognized 10,000-acre property over the past decade, since Superstorm Sandy decimated the coastal refuge in 2012.
Fowler’s Beach, located on the coastline of the Prime Hook refuge, reopened in early October, following beach closures for the protected beach-nesting of shorebirds including oystercatchers, red knots (who feast on horseshoe crab eggs) and piping plovers, true travelers who found nesting grounds after the beaches were restored this past decade.
“It’s just really gratifying to see the transformation that has occurred here,” said U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), who helped lead a recent airboat tour of the Prime Hook wetlands. “We invested a huge amount of taxpayer dollars, and we decided, rather than telling Mother Nature what to do, take a cue from her and let Mother Nature take her course. And it’s done remarkably well.”
Following Superstorm Sandy, which strengthened off the East Coast on Oct. 28, 2012, and slammed into Delaware’s coastline Oct. 29, 2012, as a Category 1 hurricane, the Prime Hook refuge was decimated.
“There was no vegetation here, the trees were skeletons. Tall trees were [cast] against the sky, and it was a look of desolation,” recalled Carper. “Let’s hope there will never be anything like it again,” he said. “But we can be really proud of the work that was done here.”
“We decided to change what we have been doing for decades,” by using nature-based conservation, he said. “We partnered with our friends just to the east in New Jersey, who of course really got hit by Sandy, and passed legislation in an appropriations package. They kept the lion’s share, because they needed it, but we got what we needed here in Delaware, and these results really speak for themselves.”
A total of $38 million was spent on the project, including restoring the marsh and correcting the water flow, according to Bart Wilson, the marsh restoration coordinator with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service at Prime Hook.
“We really wanted it to self-heal. … This was a unique opportunity, and we need to do bigger-scale, bigger-reward restoration with larger funding in the future,” said Wilson, who helped direct the tour of Prime Hook last week. “This place is like a field of dreams for restoration. The eel, the alewife and the piping plover are here. The plover is utilizing the restored beaches at Fowler Beach for nesting.”
“Prime Hook is more sustainable now, and we have not had significant flooding here in over six years” because of the coastal resiliency work, noted Wilson.
Carper added, “The restoration work here is a model for the nation.”
Kyla Hastie, acting regional director of the Northeast region for the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, agreed.
“We got to do some things that are really bold and big here at Prime Hook. With the additional funding we received from the Hurricane Sandy disaster relief program, the Service was able to get it done.”
“The nearby community was flooding,” she said of the Milton area. “We were able to use nature-based solutions to be able to protect nearby communities and so that is really a success. The other thing is how much we have learned here at Prime Hook about how to accomplish these nature-based solutions. There is some dedicated funding of $125 million in the Inflation Reduction Act that is directed toward national wildlife refuges to be able to employ these solutions. We will take these lessons, and it is exciting to be able to do this work in other places across the country.”
Hastie noted that sand was dredged and pumped back onto Fowler Beach.
“We pumped the sand back with the help of the Army Corps of Engineers, who were instrumental in creating this new beach,” she said, adding that there were three dredge vessels working on the beach replenishment.
Kate Toniola, a project leader for the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Prime Hook refuge manager, started out her career as a ranger in Patuxent, Md. She has also worked in refuge management in Hawaii and now is back managing Prime Hook and Bombay Hook from the Smyrna office. She called Prime Hook “one of the most productive habitats in the entire world, with its vast ecosystem.”
Josh Smith is manager of the visitors center for Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge. Susan Guiteras is the supervisory wildlife biologist there, and her focus on the tour was to discuss the impact on Fowler Beach and the restoration work, which makes it a global destination for bird watchers.
“The piping plover were the biggest surprise for us,” said Cateras. “We were not expecting them to take up residence and build the nests here at Fowler Beach” after Sandy.
The red knot had just completed their migratory feast on Fowler Beach. Smith said that the horseshoe crabs whose eggs they feed on are so prehistoric in nature that they likely predate all of the other species at Prime Hook, including the trees. Biologists estimate that horseshoe crabs have remained basically unchanged genetically for 445 million years.
Elizabeth Mabry, a senior policy advisor to Carper on the U.S. Senate Environment & Public Works Committee, which he chairs, said the new funding will be used to replicate the success at Prime Hook.
“The $125 million under the Inflation Reduction Act we appropriated will be for other states to do what our government was able to achieve here,” she said. “We were able to patch things up here in Delaware.”
“We really need more climate money. We need to figure out what is causing climate change,” said Mabry.