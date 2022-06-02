As news spread about the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last week, people gathered at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View for a pop-up prayer vigil.
On Tuesday, May 24, Salvador Rolando Ramos, 18, had fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at the school and wounded 17 other people, after shooting his grandmother in the forehead at home, severely wounding her, and had then stolen her vehicle, driving to Robb Elementary.
About 25 church members gathered in the sanctuary at Mariner’s, holding battery-operated candles and listening as the Rev. Dr. Rebecca Collison offered words of comfort and prayer for the heartbroken families, the victims, the country, even for Ramos.
They sang the hymn “Be Still My Soul,” with lyrics, in part, “Be still my soul, the Lord is on thy side, bear patiently the cross of grief or pain. Leave to thy God to order and provide in every change he faithful will remain. Be still my soul thy best, thy heavenly friend through thorny ways leads to a joyful end.”
“The Lord’s Prayer” was repeated and those attending stood, carrying their candles and, directed by Collision, placed them on the altar, lined up neatly among a brown teddy bear, children’s socks and the Bible, open to the 14th and 15th chapters of the book of Ezekiel.
When they arrived, attendees were given cards with little children’s socks attached and a prayer that read, in part, “Gracious and merciful God, we ought to look to you in every condition of life, but at times we forget and seek our own solutions as we tend to our own concerns. Remind us this day that we share you as our heavenly father with all others across the globe, and especially in our nation being torn apart by anger, frustration, hopelessness and disregard for one another. Once again, we, your children find ourselves shaken by our fears, insecurities and anxieties as we watch the violence unfolding day by day in our nation, in our schools and in our communities.
“As we hold these socks in our hands, remind us that you are the heavenly Father of us all — those struck down, those who pulled the trigger, those who knew and said nothing, those who think they are removed from the entire situation.
“We are your children and are on this earth to walk with one another, to listen to one another, to love one another. As Isaiah tells us, how beautiful are the feet that bring good news. May we become those with beautiful feet bringing your hope, and peace and love.”
“God’s light will shine through,” Collison promised, as she stood behind the podium.
Earlier, she said, she had been awakened by the spirit of God before daylight and was led to plan the vigil.
“We are all God’s children, and we need to pray,” she said, asking God’s blessing on the teachers and children involved in the shooting and the “person hurting so intensely he saw no other way out.”
Afterward, Sister Loretta Primus of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, attending with Diane Majchrzak of Ocean View, said recent times call for everyone to be united in prayer.
When she heard about the shooting, she said, she was shocked and thought, “This cannot be happening again.”
The prayer vigil was “very moving,” Majchrzak said. When Primus told her about it, “I said, ‘I’m going.’”