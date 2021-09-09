When the Rev. Rebecca Collison conceived of the idea for “Prayer Experience Remembering … on the 20th Anniversary” at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church, to observe the second decade since the Sept. 11 attack on the United States, it was with the goal of “knowing where we came from, so we can know where we are headed as country, as a church and as a people,” she said.
“I can remember where I was on 9/11, and most people can. I was teaching at Delmar High School, and it started coming across our TVs. We turned them on in the rooms. By the time the second plane hit, there was a group of students gathering in the hall. They wanted to pray, and since they initiated it, and the public school didn’t, we just joined in. Our reaction was, ‘We need to be in prayer.’
“At this event, there will be seven stations to walk people through different parts of the experience and where we are with it now. There are people who are our first-responders. Every time they go into a situation or get a call, that could be them,” she said.
At the event, on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the church in Ocean View, participants can come and go as they please, and stop at various stations, including one where they will find a firefighter’s boot, so they can hold it, feel its weight and understand how much first-responders carry when they respond to emergencies.
“It’s also about the importance of forgiving our enemies. We need to put our differences aside. We can walk with somebody we don’t agree with. People did it all over the place that day. There were some who didn’t, but there were some who did,” she said.
One station will address forgiveness and letting go, by having participants watch an element dissolve in water.
“Forgiving is a process. It doesn’t happen with a light switch. This will be to watch that process of dissolving and working a process in us. God isn’t calling us to forgive and forget. He calls us to remember, and to forgive anyway. It isn’t easy. It is very hard. That’s why we can’t do it by ourselves. We need God and walking with each other,” Collison said.
To illustrate building hope for the future, there will be a station with Legos, so those participating can snap in place a tiny brick that connects with another one.
“They can do an action that helps embed that in your mind. They will finish with something they can take with them. Because there was a lot of rubble at the end of the day after the attacks, rocks — not polished rocks, but rocks with rough edges — will be there to take and to remember. Christ says to build your house upon the rock and it will stand. We will build our house upon Christ and what he has directed us to do,” she said.
Also at the event, there will be images, with no sound, on screens in the church sanctuary.
“This will give people a place to remember what is happening, to remember we are all on this earth together and how that should inform us going forward, especially in light of activities in the Middle East right now. We need to center ourselves as a community that isn’t so focused on our differences,” she said.
The church bell outside and a brass bell inside will ring four times during the event to commemorate when the hijacked planes hit the first of the Twin Towers in New York City, when a second one hit the second of the Twin Towers, then a third the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the fourth crashing in a field in Pennsylvania.
Although the Collison didn’t lose anyone in the 9/11 attacks or know anyone who was there, she said she will never forget standing with students in school that day “who were praying and crying and asking why, and learning about how harsh life can be.”
“I remember that and it’s hard,” she said.
“Every time I look at the images, it just brings back memories. I can’t even imagine being on the ground. But healing only happens when we address what is hurting us, and this is one way to do that.”