People for Offshore Wind Energy Resources (POWER), a grassroots coalition of community groups, hosted an educational event called “Offshore Wind and the Viewshed: Discussing Offshore Wind’s Visual Impacts” on May 30 at St. Martha’s Episcopal Church social hall in Bethany Beach, with about 42 people attending.
The local residents in attendance were most concerned about how 600- to 800-foot-tall wind turbines might impact tourism (including rental revenues) and local property values.
The key takeaway from experts at the event was that people do not decrease their tourism visits over time to a beach town because of the presence of offshore wind towers. In fact, since offshore wind is still relatively new technology, some tourists will pay to see the turbines in action, according to research commissioned by the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM).
Two professors, Jeremy Firestone of the University of Delaware’s Department of Marine Science, who is also an attorney, and David Burwell of the University of Rhode Island’s Department of Marine Affairs, joined a representative from U.S. Wind Inc. to debunk rumors about property-valuation concerns, as well as offshore wind’s rumored impact on whale populations.
Firestone is director of UD’s Center for Research in Wind (CReW) and is well-versed in renewable energy, climate-change policy, wildlife conservation and species management.
“Delaware is more willing to support wind power if it is seen as part of our larger renewable energy transition,” he said. “Coastal Delaware prefers less cabling come-in to our community — or that there are multiple connections.”
UD recently conducted research with consumers in the region, which concluded that most residents in the area “think of their place as a place of beauty, a place of family identification and a pristine area,” he said.
State Sen. Stephanie Hansen filed Senate Bill 170 (SB 170) last Thursday, June 8. The bill requires DNREC to investigate the possibilities for offshore wind in Delaware, with reports due by the end of this year. It’s not an offshore wind commitment, just initial investigation. So far, the Senate sponsors and co-sponsors are Hansen, and state Sens. Russ Huxtable, Kyra Hoffner, Bryan Townsend and David Sokola.
“There is going to be community disruptions when the cable comes ashore,” said Firestone. “My takeaway is that there are no free lunches. Wind power has some impacts on our sense of place. It has some positive economic impacts and some negative economic impacts.”
“Soon, there will not be a beach without a wind turbine,” predicted the UD professor. “We need to focus on how to minimize the burdens. We have to get our energy from somewhere.”
He talked about the concept of “welfare loss,” or sense of well-being, and whether wind turbines appearing offshore in the “viewshed” would mean less enjoyment at the beach.
“Or perhaps you are worried it would lower your rental income,” acknowledged Firestone. “Prices in the Bethany Beach area have gone up over 70 percent since 2016,” he said. “The size of the wind turbine is not lowering (or going to lower) your property values here.”
He conceded after questions from some of those in attendance that “Realtors have not yet had the chance to document property sales and rentals” since the offshore wind turbines are not in place off the Delaware coast yet.
Firestone said building trust with the community is very important, and that he believes both U.S. Wind and Ørsted are attempting to accomplish that with public forums. According to UD research, “Community disruptions when the wind power cables come ashore” (likely at 3R’s Beach) and the “aesthetics of the place” are the primary concerns in Delaware.
David Bidwell from URI brought his expertise on an existing wind farm at Block Island, R.I., which is near tourist beaches and just 14 miles from Newport, R.I. Bidwell’s work is funded by Rhode Island Sea Grant and by the BOEM.
“Block Island windfarm is a special case, because it was the first project built off the Atlantic coast in the U.S.,” he said. “I have not taken any money from developers” of wind power, he noted. “URI also got money from BOEM” to help answer specifically the questions on offshore wind’s impacts on tourism. “Our work is specifically about tourism.”
“I challenge that people will come here to see a pristine view,” he countered from the earlier research report. “The social construction of tourists who come to visit the coast don’t have one interest in mind. They are not all coming for a pristine, open vista.”
Tourism is really diverse, said the URI researcher, and tourists have varied interests.
“Distance away from the offshore wind farm does matter, to a point,” said Bidwell, but “after 9 or 10 miles, it really does not matter.”
“Most people say that they want the wind farm farther away from shore, to a point,” he acknowledged.
In Rhode Island in 2016, the teams constructed a lab to focus on the Block Island development, which is an “iconic tourism destination, much like the Delaware coast,” he said.
“They have 600-foot-tall turbines, which are shorter than the ones [U.S. Wind] is talking about,” at 800 feet tall, said Bidwell. “They are roughly 16 miles off the coast of Rhode Island.”
“We found a positive to neutral response to this wind farm,” said the URI researcher. “They have a nuanced response. In some cases, the wind farm is a tourism attractant.”
“We found it as an attraction for tourism, because they viewed it as a novelty. They use the word ‘nerd tourism’ or ‘geek tourism,’” in these discussions, he said. “They are interested in the technology, and they want to know how it works, and also for recreational fishing.”
The Department of the Interior’s BOEM commissioned the study specifically on Block Island wind farm’s impact on tourism and recreation, as well as tourist behaviors and choice of activities.
The Rhode Island Study Group also conducted 19 interviews and a survey of 199 recreational anglers.
“The wind farm is considered an enhanced fishing spot, and anglers are enthusiastic about the base of these turbines, with some reservations” about navigation. “The main concern is about the increased boat traffic.”
Bidwell stated that the Block Island Wind Farm is seen as symbolic of the nation’s commitment to clean energy.
He noted that the primary issue for boaters is when larger boats come into the area of favorite fishing spots. Areas with wind towers are considered enhanced fishing spots.
“The focus is on the negative is when boating is within 100 feet, but when boats are about a mile away, the offshore wind farms did not matter to boaters or fishing crews.
“People also saw potential negative impact on the native beauty” of the place, he added. “But if you think it’s symbolic of clean energy, and you agree that it helps the fish with habitat, people view it as progress, and they support it.”
“People do not decrease their tourism visits over time to a beach” because of the presence of offshore wind towers, he said. A study with Airbnb on occupancy rates in Rhode Island showed that windfarms actually helped occupancy. According to that 2023 survey, “Seasonal residents are not as supportive of wind towers as visitors are, but the support does go up over time by residents. The more altruistic groups of people are more supportive.”
Bidwell suggested that these attitudes are based on underlying personality traits and behaviors, not the imposition of wind towers on a viewshed.
“People with traditional values who don’t like change or people who see the ocean as a wild place are less supportive of offshore wind,” he said. “So your view of the world really influences what you think the impacts will be.”
“The Block Island construction of five turbines, which are 600 feet tall, has not been a disaster, and visitors’ attitudes have generally been positive,” said Bidwell of Rhode Island’s experiences.
U.S. Wind talks whales
So far, the evidence of whale injury or death is that recent whale strandings or beaching after fatality results from ship strikes — accidents with boats. There has also been evidence of drift nets, derelict fishing gear and ropes causing injury to whales in the North Atlantic.
“There have only been 16 whales stranding this year, and all of them have shown ship strikes,” said Mike Dunmyer of U.S. Wind.
Firestone added that the UD study also focused on “ports, shipping lanes, and the ships have to get in and out of the area.” He said that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is presently providing beach nourishment, “Needs to mine sand to put on your beaches.”