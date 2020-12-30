This month, making a donation to a Sussex County women’s shelter could bring big prizes. The nonprofit What is Your Voice, Inc., is hosting an online raffle fundraiser to help end the cycle of domestic violence.“It’s a fun way to help your community. You can win some prizes, but also help women and children in need escape violence and start a new life,” said Media Director Candace Woods.The Raffle for a Cause doesn’t just help women and children escape bad situations, but it invests in them for a lasting change.
“No one else does rescue like we do … we do long-term,” said President and Founder Jacqueline Sterbach. “We handle complex cases.
“COVID has just really crushed everything as far as fundraising, but it has increased the need for our service,” Sterbach said. “We’re really seeing the ramifications because people have lost their jobs,” so not only do the women lose income, but the entire family becomes stressed over finances and rent. That’s a dangerous cocktail for an already unsafe relationship.
“We have some really high-end pieces ... the community is helping us every way they can,” said Sterbach.
There’s a massive $1,000 gift card basket to local restaurants and retailers (plus some cold, hard cash attached). Other prizes include adult bicycles, tool kit, Lilly Pulitzer, Vera Bradley, Margaritaville, spa packs, cooking sets, toy buckets, wine basket, tea basket and more.
Several one-of-a-kind pieces were donated specifically for this raffle. There’s the artisan-crafted quilt in gray and white, with dabs of bright yellow, and a butterfly detail that What is Your Voice uses as a symbol of growth and change. There’s the charming handmade dollhouse, complete with furniture and a doll family.
“I’m definitely looking at the handmade glass plate, forged by a resident at the Corning Museum of Glass. That is spectacular in itself. It would make a fantastic conversation [piece] anywhere,” said Sterbach.
The dollhouse, plate and quilt, are on display at Provident State Bank on Coastal Highway, Lewes.
“We tried to definitely have something for everybody to bid on,” said Woods, who likes the charcuterie serving board with gourmet honeys and the popular Spartina 449 giftset, with a tote bag, scarf and clutch all themed with whimsical Atlantic Coast maps. “I love that. I think it’s a great way to represent the area.”
The Raffle for a Cause fundraiser is open until Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. Most entry tickets cost $5 each, or $20 each for the three biggest prizes. Each raffle ticket is a direct donation to the organization. The contest website is wyvi.betterworld.org.
Group invests effort for each family
What is Your Voice aims to break the generational cycle of violence in Sussex County, to create better stability for the entire community. They cover all bases in helping women and children, from emergency rescues out of a violent household to safe haven at the Pearl House shelter. Clinical counselors and child psychologists address the trauma, isolation or addiction. They address health, financial, educational and employment needs. Experts help them navigate the court system, for protective orders or to help them recover copies of birth certificates, IDs or other documents that abusers often take away. Women can get supplies for babies, pets, groceries and personal goods; vehicle expenses to get them safely to work or medical appointments; donated furniture to help them rebuild a home.
That support system prevents a person’s life from becoming fragmented again, to prevent them from falling into old, familiar routines.
“When a woman comes, our eyes are always on the children. We’re trying to help stabilization hit the home and break the cycle of violence ... because they have been in a home where abuse is the norm,” Sterbach said. “All of that, we are grinding away as we keep the family unit together. It’s a huge endeavor, but it must happen for the cycle to stop.”
Importantly, the program is peer-topeer, so the women who provide assistance have also survived a violent past, including Sterbach herself.
“This agency has saved many lives of women and children. They’ll call us before they call the police,” she said.
Seven different families contacted What is Your Voice in just the week before Christmas. Founded in 2014, the group is currently connected to about 300 families. Last year, 12,000 messages were sent to and from the hotline.
One such woman took a major step in her journey just before Christmas.
“This woman has rebuilt her life, regained her children and regained her identity. And now today’s the big day because we are moving them in [to a new furnished living space],” Sterbach said in a video that day. “We have poured in more than a year’s worth of investment, as she has just battled her way through many things ... We are proud of her, we are proud of our agency, and we are grateful for everyone one that donated.”
“This was the only time a program supported her the whole time until she was on her feet,” Woods later said.
“The most important thing was: she got her life back, she got her children back,” and the trickle-down effect means that the entire family can live in a healthier environment, Sterbach said.
“They know they can always reach out to us [even years later],” Woods said. “As long as they are connected to us, we will never let them go back to where they were, be alone.”
Survivors have called the program an “umbrella of protection ... a safe place to grow, to be empowered and to empower.” They learned safe boundaries, healthy relationships and addiction management, “and my kids see a big change in mommy.”
With some grant money from Delaware Criminal Justice Council, the nonprofit began revamping their hotline and virtual services, but they need more donations to fully expand the program.
“Without the money, what would happen? What would our community look like without us?” Sterbach said.
Donations and volunteers are also welcome, in addition to the Raffle for a Cause. What is Your Voice, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Ask about services by calling or texting the (302) 467-3310 hotline, or email whatisyourvoice@gmail.com. The websites are whatisyourvoice.com and www.facebook.com/whatisyourvoice.