Thrivent and Sussex County Habitat for Humanity partner to help families
Thrivent is awarding Sussex County Habitat for Humanity a contribution of $7,000 to help families in Sussex County stay in their homes. Thrivent’s donation will help fund Habitat’s local COVID Relief Program which helps Habitat homeowners get temporary assistance making their mortgage payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. With Thrivent’s support, Sussex County Habitat will sustain affordable homeownership costs for more families in Sussex County, according to officials of those organizations.
Prior to the spread of the novel coronavirus, more than 18 million households across the U.S. were paying half or more of their income on a place to live. As the pandemic continues to cause job disruption and economic fallout, many households are enduring lay-offs, unemployment, and pay cuts. This wage loss has amplified the financial burden on households to maintain essential payments and can result in families having to trade-off between bills, mortgage, or medical care.
“Thrivent’s donation couldn’t come at a better time as we go back into Phase 2 pandemic restrictions and realize the importance of staying home in a safe environment,” said Habitat Executive Director Kevin Gilmore. “With several businesses having to temporarily close their doors, the pandemic directly affects those working families who live in Habitat homes.”
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity is one of 100 local Habitat organizations across the nation partnering with Thrivent to help families stay in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, Thrivent is donating $750,000 to Habitat for Humanity to assist with mortgage-related relief and prevent foreclosures across the U.S.
“This year has been incredibly difficult for many people as financial hardship has added stress and anxiety to daily lives,” said Nikki Sorum, senior vice president of Thrivent Advisors at Thrivent. “This pandemic has underscored how important it is for people to have safe, affordable homes. Given all we have endured in 2020, we are especially honored to provide financial support to Habitat for Humanity to help people stay in their homes so they can continue to build toward financial stability.”
Habitat for Humanity and Thrivent began their partnership in 2005. Over the past 15 years, Thrivent and their clients have contributed more than $275 million to Habitat and have partnered with families to build safe, affordable homes across the U.S. and around the world.
According to their website, Thrivent provide insurance, banking, investment options and financial advice. It is a “fraternal benefit society,” which is a not-for-profit organization owned by its membership, where the goal is to provide mutual benefit to clients and the communities where they live.