Sussex County Habitat for Humanity recently completed their 150th house, in late 2020. Celebrating alongside the homeowners were members of Habitat staff, volunteers and members from the Board of Directors. Pastor Denis Ruben of First Haitian Baptist Church gave a special prayer prior to the final blessing of the home.
Sussex County Habitat works toward a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Heading into their 30th year, that vision has become a reality for 564 people, including 368 children, who can celebrate in their own homes for the holidays.
“It’s taken thousands of volunteers and over $20 million invested from local businesses, grants and donations from the community but with their generous help, we have been successful in helping 150 families to date,” said Executive Director Kevin Gilmore. “The need for affordable housing in Sussex County calls for us to keep building and for us to do more. This is why we added services like financial coaching, home repairs, energy consultations and solutions. The need is greater than any one of us can address. This is why we must work together and will work together to continue to build hope and communities in Sussex County.”
To donate time, money or resources visit sussexcountyhabitat.org.