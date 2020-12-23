The Affiliates of Sussex County Association of Realtors (SCAOR) recently made a monetary donation and volunteered their time at the Food Bank of Delaware in Milford.
The SCAOR Affiliate group is comprised of more than 30 local businesses including inspection companies, banks, lending companies, law offices, cleaning companies, furniture stores, and even a local hospital. These companies support the local Realtors by sponsoring lunches and events, participating in expert panels, and hosting several networking events throughout the year.
Many of the networking events that they had planned to hold this year were canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions. As a group, the affiliates decided to redirect their funds and donate it to an important cause, deciding on the Food Bank of Delaware. They were able to donate $4,080 to feed the hungry and also donated their time volunteering at the Food Bank of Delaware Milford location.
Rob Axselle, Affiliate Committee chair stated, “Food is one of our most basic human needs and the Food Bank does so much for so many. I think it’s very appropriate to donate to the Food Bank.”
Chad Robinson, Food Bank community relations director, shared that since mid-March of 2020, when COVID-19 hit Delaware, the Food Bank has donated 12 million pounds of food to those in need, versus 8.6 million pounds of food donated for the entire year in 2019. Since the pandemic started, nearly 30,000 more people have become food insecure.
In addition, SCAOR ran a virtual food drive and had REALTOR members donate another $846. To find out more about SCAOR Affiliates and their businesses, please go to our website www.scaor.com/affiliates-list where there is a link to each affiliate’s website. You may also call the SCAOR office with questions Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.