On Sunday, Nov. 29, there was a backup in one particular check-out line at the Millville Giant grocery store. It went on for hours.
Strangely, no one wanted to move to another line.
Longtime Giant cashier Doll Winder, known to customers as “Miss Doll,” took it in stride. Until, that is, people started handing her cards. And flowers. And saying “Thank you, Miss Doll.”
“It was overwhelming, really,” Winder said. Two days later, she still hadn’t opened all the cards, or even counted how many there are. “I had to stop at 27,” she said. “I didn’t know I knew that many people.”
Although other cashiers kept asking her if it was her birthday, that wasn’t the reason for the cards. It was, simply, “Doll Appreciation Day.”
The idea for the celebration of Doll Winder started a week or so ago, when a contractor named Gary Uzmack came through her line. “He had white splatters all over his pants, like he’d been doing drywall,” she said. She figured he might know someone who could fix her toilet, she said so she asked him.
That led to Uzmack making a trip to her house in Dagsboro, where he completed the simple repair, no charge. He said in a social media post afterward that he was touched by her positive attitude at her job and just wanted to do something nice.
That’s when Kathleen Jacobs got involved. She and Uzmack decided to do something else for Miss Doll, something that could involve the people she sees every day for the past 14 years she’s worked in the Millville store.
The seed of an idea for Doll Appreciation Day grew like a sunflower as soon as it hit the sunlight of social media. And on Sunday, fans of Miss Doll lined up to tell her how much they appreciate her.
“Sunday afternoon was perfect,” Jacobs said. “She got lots of cards. There were people behind me; everyone behind me had a card,” she said. Even after Miss Doll’s shift was over at 2 p.m., she had to stay because there were still people in line who wanted to say their “thank-yous.”
Though some of the cards might have contained gifts for Winder, her son, Phil Winder, said the cards themselves would mean so much. “Kind words will mean the most to her,” he said.
“She was completely overwhelmed and thankful,” he said. Phil Winder said his mom “loves to share recipes, loves to motivate people,” and that over the years, “people have said to her ‘you really helped me out.”
Miss Doll herself said Sunday’s “thank-you” event was “a little too much,” and that at first, when customers started handing her cards and flowers, she kept saying “you don’t have to do that.”
She said one of the many grateful customers told her that when her sons were younger, Miss Doll had complimented her on her parenting at a time when she didn’t feel all that confident. Miss Doll looked at her and said “well, look how well they’ve matured.”
“It takes more than me to run this store,” she said. “I’m just a down-to-earth person” who likes to make people feel good about themselves by empathizing with them. “I’ve seen my ups and downs, I’ve seen my failures,” said the 69-year-old mother of four.
Winder said she draws strength from the upbringing she experienced as one of 14 children – seven boys and seven girls. A native of the rural town of Exmore, Va., Winder said she grew up on a farm, with parents who often worked more than one job. Three years ago, Winder said she had to call up that strength when she suffered a “light stroke” that impacted the whole left side of her body. She missed a few months of work, she said, “but I came back strong.”
“You have to be determined and you can’t go down,” she said.
As grocery store workers have become “front line workers” during the COVID-19 pandemic, Winder said she sees the fear in her customers’ eyes over top of their masks and she tries to allay those fears by showing how she cleans her station and by just being friendly.
“You can’t let it upset your day,” she said of the added stress of both shopping and working in a public space during the pandemic.
Winder said she found the whole experience on Sunday so overwhelming that “it got me crying.” She said it also made her stop and look back at her 20 years working in grocery stores – first at the Food Lion in Selbyville and then at the Giant. Before that, she had worked a number of jobs, including one-on-one care in the Indian River School District, home health care, and even earlier, at Draper King Cole and in the kitchen at Mountaire Farms.
“I never knew how much difference I made with people,” she said. Still a little mystified by all the fuss on Sunday, she said “I just enjoy every day that I go in.”