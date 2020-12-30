Beebe Medical Foundation presented a gift of $20,504 to Beebe Healthcare’s Oncology Services for their Cancer Patient Special Needs Fund. Gifts were made by more than 270 community members during the annual Miracle Mile event held on June 27 and continued to be made to the Foundation throughout the year.
The fund assists individual patients who have limited financial resources and need help in covering emergent expenses such as prescriptions or copays for medications, medical supplies (e.g., wigs, mastectomy prosthesis), nutrition, essential living expenses, and transportation. Without the availability of this fund, patients would not have access to their basic needs while undergoing cancer treatments.
“The Miracle Mile event is all about hope,” says David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president & CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “Hope for our community of cancer patients and survivors, hope for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, and hope for the future as Beebe strives to provide the most advanced and compassionate care at the Tunnell Cancer Center and the new South Coastal Cancer Center near Millville.”
For 17 years, Beebe Healthcare’s Tunnell Cancer Center has hosted a celebration to honor cancer survivors and their caregivers with a 1-mile walk on the boardwalk. The Miracle Mile, a morning full of commemoration, music, food, and festivities, has become a staple in the community, but with the global pandemic, things looked different this year. Participants drove the Miracle Mile through Hudson Fields. The 1-mile drive was lined with messages of hope and enthusiastic supporters who cheered everyone on. The 2020 Miracle Mile was a true testament to the community’s strength, solidarity, and resilience.
For more information about contributing to Beebe Healthcare’s Oncology Services Patient Special Needs Fund, please contact Beebe Medical Foundation at (302) 6442900 or foundation@beebehealthcare.org. Gifts can be made online at beebemedicalfoundation.org.