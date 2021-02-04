Lord Baltimore Lions Club enters 75th year of service
Members of the Lord Baltimore Lions Club have many reasons to celebrate through service to the community, but 2021 is special as it marks the 75th anniversary of commitment to serve in their cherished area of Sussex County, Del.
The Lord Baltimore Lions Club was chartered in January 1946 and was sponsored by the Millsboro Lions Club. The original club membership in 1946 included 30 gentlemen and today the Lord Baltimore Lions Club membership has grown to 56 members, including men and women who dedicate their time in support of the communities of Bethany Beach, Ocean View, Millville, Frankford, Clarksville and Dagsboro.
The LB Lions Club is part of Lions Club International, the largest international service organization in the world, that includes 1.4 million members in more than 46,000 clubs, serving in 200 countries worldwide. The global causes for lions include Vision, Diabetes Awareness, Combatting Hunger, Protecting Environment and Supporting Youth and Childhood Cancer. On the local level, Lord Baltimore Lions actively support causes that directly impact the lives of our citizens in need.
During this difficult 10-month period of COVID-19 closures, the LB Lions Club has continued to meet monthly using the Zoom platform. According to President Jack Bauer, “The Lord Baltimore Lions meetings at MAC’s Catering have been impacted by the virus, but our service commitment to our community has been maintained as much as possible. We have continued to loan out medical equipment to needy citizens, provided eye exams and eyeglasses, worked the ‘Feed My Sheep Program’ to provide weekly meals for many, volunteered at the Delaware Food Bank, adopted a family at Christmas, partnered with Mariner’s Bethel [U.M.] Church on a food drive and also supported the environment with our adopt-a-beach cleaning and plastic collection project.”
The Lord Baltimore Lions are grateful to the community. According to Bauer, “The support of our citizens energizes us in our work. We are so happy to receive this support and it comes in many different ways.”
During this unique 75th tear, members look forward to meeting more people as it becomes safer to again hold larger meetings.
To learn more about the Lord Baltimore Lions Club, please visit www.lordbaltimorelionsclub.com, call Secretary Janet at (302) 537-5175 or email Communications Chair John at john.monahan@gmail.com.