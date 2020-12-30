First State Marines Bob Broderick, Frank Del Piano and Jim Wright were on hand recently to welcome and receive a trailer load of toys collected at the Right Coast Tattoo shop on Coastal Highway in Fenwick Island.
Jeff Brown and Adam Weir, artists from Right Coast Tattoo, delivered the trailer full of toys that was the result of a promotion the shop ran that matched the value of the donated toy dollar-for-dollar with tattoo services. Past Commandant Jim Wright mentioned how impressed he was with the quality and value of the items collected for Toys for Tots. The haul was estimated at being worth more than $4,000.