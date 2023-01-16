The Office of the Delaware State Fire Marshal this week was investigating the cause of a fire in a shed near Clarksville.
According to Millville Volunteer Fire Company Capt. Doug Scott, on Sunday, Jan. 15, around 2:08 p.m., the MVFC and mutual-aid fire companies were dispatched to a reported shed fire in the 32000 block of Lavender Lane west of Clarksville. Units arrived on the scene to find a 20-by-30-foot shed fully involved, threatening several exposures.
The first arriving units were able to bring the fire under control quickly, he noted, and there were no injuries.
Engine 84-4, Engine 84-2, Rescue 84, Tanker 84, Ambulance C-84 made the response. Mutual aid was provided by the Frankford, Roxana and Dagsboro fire companies.