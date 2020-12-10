Anyone facing food insecurity or just needing a little extra something for their dinner table is openly welcome to swing by Kinsley’s Blessing Box. Free nonperishable foods are available in a 24-hour, street-side cabinet at 34276 Shockley Town Road, located on a back road between Frankford and Roxana.
First-grader Kinsley Evans turns 7 in a few weeks, but she’s already had a lifetime of helping serve others. After years of helping her aunt Teresa Shockley maintain blessing boxes in Millsboro and Selbyville, Kinsley wanted to serve people in her own hometown: “to help people … in case they don’t have any food.”
The two families are next-door neighbors, so they can both keep an eye on the cabinet.
“Her main thing is really helping the kids,” said her mother, Nikki Ireland. “She loves doing the little baggies with kids’ juices and little snacks for the kids. That’s always been one of her favorite things to do.”
Kinsley might have been shy at the Dec. 6 ribbon-cutting for family and friends, but “She’s been helping me since she was 2. … She would take it on as her own. She would climb right in and clean them,” said Shockley, who has also collected goods for people facing homelessness. “We just do a little bit of everything. … We just want to help people out.”
Answering their call for construction help was Shockley’s former classmate, Matt Headley. He gladly built this box to serve the community.
“It’s what we need in this day and time. Everybody needs help at some time or another,” Headley said. “It’s great that there is something out there to keep people from being so distraught over their situation. There is a place that they can go to.”
He designed the cabinet with a variety of spaces: small shelves for cans and wide spaces for boxes. By using leftover materials from another job, “I think I spent $10 on the whole box,” mostly for doorknobs, he said.
Additional support came from Kinsley’s grandparents, who built the pathway from the road, and Linda Steele, who made the wooden blessing sign.
“We really appreciate all the help that has gone into making this dream possible for Aunt Teresa, for Kinsley and for our community,” said Ireland. “I think it’s really important in this day and age, with the pandemic going on, and just the way the world is right now — we need all the support and care that we can give to each other.”
Donations of food or cash from the general public would be gratefully accepted, they said. Food can be placed in the outdoor cabinet or dropped at either house.
“Come visit,” Ireland invited the community. She shared the blessing printed on the box itself: “If you need something, take it. If you have extra, leave it. And above all, be blessed.”