A portion of Church Street between Route 113 (Dupont Boulevard) and Main Street in Selbyville will be closed May 2-10 so the Maryland and Delaware Railroad can replace the crossing, upgrade the railroad signal, and perform maintenance at their crossing.
The closure was set to begin at 5 a.m. on Monday May 2, and is to be completed by 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10.
Motorists traveling westbound will make a right on to N. Main Street, make a left on to Cemetery Road and make a left on to Route 113 to return to Church Street.
Motorists traveling eastbound will make a left on to Route 113, make a right on to Cemetery Road and make a right on to N. Main Street to return to Church Street.
At all times, residents will have access to their homes, but they may need to follow the posted detour.