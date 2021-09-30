DelDOT this week announced that a portion of Central Avenue near Ocean View will be closed for full depth reconstruction and widening the roadway for the Friendship Creek subdivision entrance.
The road segment of Central Avenue between Substation road and Old Church Cemetery Road will be closed from 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, through 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, pending weather. Detour signage will be posted for motorists. At all times, residents will have access, but they may need to take the posted detour route.