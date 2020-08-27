The State of Delaware needs more than 4,500 registered voters to work in polling places for the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. To help ensure that the polls in Sussex County are fully staffed, the League of Women Voters of Sussex County DE is launching a local campaign to recruit poll workers.
Anyone registered to vote in Delaware can apply to work at the polls by filling out and sending an Election Officer Application to the Election Office in the county where they live. High school students 16 or 17 years old who are U.S. citizens living in Delaware may also apply by completing a Student Election Officer Application and sending it to their county Election Office.
Poll worker responsibilities and duties include attending training to learn polling site and voting machine procedures, arriving at the polling place on time and with a positive attitude, helping open the polling place and setting up the voting machines, assisting voters in a friendly and professional manner, helping close the polls and packing up election supplies.
All Election officers work from 6 a.m. to approximately 9:30 p.m. on Election Day, and they must stay at the polling place the whole time the polls are open. Compensation ranges from $190 for clerks to $235 for inspectors.
According to the Delaware Department of Elections, the success or failure of any election depends on the Election Officers who serve in polling places on Election Day. The Delaware Code requires training before each election to ensure that all poll workers are aware of federal and state election laws and the importance of providing non-partisan customer service as part of a team of fellow citizens. The department provides a manual and checklist for each worker to follow on Election Day.
Encouraging active participation in government, the League of Women Voters urged registered voters in Sussex County to take advantage of the opportunity to serve the community by participating directly in the electoral process. To request an application to work at the polls in Sussex County, call (302) 856-5367 or email votesc@delaware.gov. For more information and job descriptions go to www.tiny.cc/workDEpolls.