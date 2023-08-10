The new Emergency Medical Services chief at the Millville Volunteer Fire Company arrived at his post on Monday, Aug. 7, and immediately began to get to know his new community.
John C. “Jack” Wilson III comes to Millville from Seaford, where he lives and is currently chief of the fire company. His 40-year career in emergency services includes time at the Wilmington Fire Department, and 25 years with Dover Motorsports — where he was the infield safety coordinator and safety training coordinator, having started at the speedway as a pit-road firefighter and advanced to extrication specialist and then to crew chief for NASCAR events.
Wilson, who became a certified NASCAR instructor in 2007, will lead the 15-person staff of career EMTs at Millville. On Monday, he attended a public reception at which he was introduced to community leaders, including Millville Mayor Ronald Belinko and Town Manager Deborah Botchie and Ocean View Mayor John Reddington and Town Manager Carol Houck, leaders of the two incorporated towns served by the Millville fire company, as well as fire company leadership from the Millville and Bethany Beach fire companies.
Guy Rickards, Millville’s assistant fire chief, said, “We are looking forward to having him here. … We are very fortunate to be able to get him here.”
Rickards also thanked Tyler Hickman, who has served as acting EMS chief since the departure of John Watson earlier this year. Hickman is also fire chief of the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company.
MVFC Fire Chief Walt Johnson said Wilson’s experience “will benefit us for years to come,” and that he is confident that Johnson’s leadership experience — particularly as chief of the Seaford fire department — will be helpful as “he works hand-in-hand with state and local officials on all aspects of EMS and fire-related issues, and is a constant presence at meetings and workshops within his city.”
“This knowledge of how these relationships work is going to benefit us going forward” in working with the Towns of Millville and Ocean View, Johnson said, “ensuring we continue to provide the best EMS care to our citizens and our visitors to our community.”
Wilson has also served as a fire instructor for the Delaware State Fire School since 1988 and a training administrator since 2015.
Johnson also lauded Hickman’s leadership in the interim between Watson’s departure and Wilson’s arrival.
“Without hesitation, he stepped up when asked, and we can’t thank him enough for the job he’s done for us,” Johnson said.
“Welcome to Millville. I’m super-excited for you,” Millville Volunteer Fire Company President Gregory Hocker said. “I know that you’re going to do a fantastic job for us. There’s no doubt in my mind. I’ve seen your leadership throughout the county and at the state level as well, and I’m very excited for you to be a part of this group, this team.”
Wilson said he is “truly humbled” by the opportunity he’s been given in the Millville fire company.
“I really, truly appreciate Tyler’s patience with me. He’s been a great mentor and a great teacher in the last few days.”
“One thing about me,” Wilson said, “is I’m very committed to community, very committed to making sure the fire service thrives. I understand there’s changes going on in the future” in the two growing communities the Millville fire company serves. “I come from four generations in the volunteer system,” as well as part of three generations of career fire service, with his son now on staff in the Wilmington fire department.
“My volunteer blood goes way back, like a lot of you here, and I’m very passionate about how the Delaware fire service works. I’m super-psyched about working with this staff,” Wilson said. “I’m hoping that we can provide a passionate, caring, loving system to the Millville community.”