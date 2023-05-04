To thank them for keeping the community safe, Back the Blue volunteers will deliver cookies and a variety of snacks to police officers and Probation & Parole office employees on Thursday, May 11.
A caravan of vehicles will travel to police agencies from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and also distribute thank-you notes.
Anyone interested in participating is being asked to contact organizer Drew Sunderlin by Monday, May 9, by e-mailing to drew@tennisstringking.com or texting him at (215) 280-2783.
Next year, Sunderlin plans to expand the project throughout Sussex County.
This year, vehicles will assemble in the parking lot at Rose’s in Millsboro by 9:45 a.m. and travel first to the Millsboro Police Department.
Volunteers will meet members of Troop 4 of the Delaware State Police and Probation & Parole in the Calvary Baptist Church parking lot at 10:25 a.m., salute the Dagsboro and Frankford police departments at Frankford Town Park on Main Street at 11 a.m., arrive at the Selbyville Police Department at 11:20 a.m., deliver to the South Bethany and Fenwick Island police departments at Fenwick Island State Park at noon, and greet Bethany Beach and Ocean View police departments at the municipal parking lot across from John West Park at 12:25 p.m.
After all deliveries are made, a prize will be awarded to the participating vehicle with the best Back the Blue decoration.
Sunderlin — president of the 41st District Republican Club, and whose son is a commander for the Pennsylvania State Police and who started the program — said he got the idea to deliver snacks and notes of gratefulness after reading a Coastal Point article about Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin “and what he was doing with the police there and how much the people in Ocean View respect him and his team.”
Sunderlin took a concealed-carry gun class that McLaughlin taught after Sunderline and his wife moved to Delaware from Pennsylvania.
“There were things going on where police where being disrespected, and I said, ‘You know what? We need to recognize all of these different police agencies.’ So I started it five years ago, and it has grown every year,” Sunderlin said.
Last year he invited the 38th District Republican Club to join, and the caravan that has grown to more than 20 vehicles.
“I also got a phone call from Todd Mumford. He’s the vice president of the Delaware FOP, and he was so thrilled that I was doing this. I said, ‘Do I have your endorsement?’ and he said, ‘Absolutely. Anything you can do to promote our men and women in blue,’” Sunderlin said.
“The cops say they are so surprised and pleased, because usually they only hear from the public when they have a problem or an emergency,” Sunderlin said, recalling delivering to the Parole & Probation office in Georgetown last year.
The vehicles were parked in a nearby church lot, he said, “And my first reaction was, ‘Did church just let out?’ We couldn’t believe it. There were all these officers who kept walking across 113. There must have been 35 to 40 of them from Probation and Troop 4, and we had a couple state troopers come in. They were all smiling. They said, ‘No one has ever done this for us before,’” he said.
“We had people last year buy snack packs with small bags of Frito Lays, and they split that up into 10 individual gifts so that every time we stopped, each car would hand an officer their gift plus a thank-you note — and that was the thing that blew them away, just the look on the officers’ faces. One officer said, ‘I don’t think my vehicle is big enough for all the gifts I got,’” he said.