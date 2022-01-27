As the families of two young men killed in a shooting in Georgetown struggle to make sense of their deaths and scramble to pay for the funerals, plans are under way for a prayer vigil in their memory.
Georgetown Mayor Bill West told the Coastal Point that the Town has ordered candles for those attending the vigil, and that local pastors, state Sen. Brian Pettyjohn, state Rep. Ruth Briggs King and West will pray and offer condolences. A collection will be taken to help the victims’ families at the vigil, which is set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, at The Circle in Georgetown.
“We’ve got to bring the community together, and this is the way to do it — with a prayer vigil. This is just a tragic situation. It should never have occurred. We lost two young guys in the community,” West said.
Although he didn’t know the victims — 28-year-old Honorio Velasquez of Bridgeville and 31-year-old Armando Vicente Chilel-Lopez of Georgetown — West said he has repeatedly heard that Velasquez was a happy, generous man.
“I talked to some people who have told me he would give the shirt off his back, and I thought, ‘Oh, wow.’ They said he would do anything for anybody. He wanted to do a comedy hour at another Mexican restaurant on the highway. He wanted to make people laugh. It’s just a shame. My two girls are about their age, and I just can’t see families having to go through this,” West said.
“They need help. The families need financial help,” Alan Zunun, a friend of both victims and their families, and cousin to some of the family members, told the Coastal Point early this week, just days after Velasquez and Chilel-Lopez were shot at El Nopalito Restaurant on DuPont Highway in Georgetown on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 22.
“When I heard about it, honestly, I cried. I was bitter. It’s just — how do you prepare for something like that? We had just, on Friday night, the night before this happened, all of us cousins had all been on FaceTime. We were joking around, talking.
“Honorio’s mother is so distraught,” Zunun said. “He was the only son. He was her boy. They especially need help to pay for Armando’s funeral. His mother is back in Mexico. He has two cousins and an aunt here, but that’s all.” Zunun said.
The family of Velasquez is trying to raise $25,000, and Chilel-Lopez’s family set a goal of $15,000. Both have created GoFundMe pages.
By around 9 p.m. last Saturday, word of the deaths had quickly spread throughout the Hispanic community, he said.
“The restaurant is all boarded up now,” he said, adding that his understanding is that Velasquez had just arrived at the restaurant when he was shot in the side. Chilel-Lopez was hit multiple times after he walked to the jukebox to play a song.
“I hope the people who did this do the right thing and come forward. We don’t wish you any harm, but we want justice. We also call upon our governor, lieutenant governor, to do the right thing. Gun reform is a really top issue in the United States, yet we continue to allow these things to happen,” he said.
Delaware State Police released the victims’ names on Monday this week and said they were still looking for two suspects described as Hispanic males, but there was a limited description and they were reported to have been wearing masks. Police asked anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at (302) 365-8441. Homicide detectives were also looking for information about a gray pickup truck with an extended cab that fled the area after the shooting. Police said no information was available about the occupants in that vehicle.
After the incident, Delaware State Police issued a news release stating that around 7:28 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, Georgetown police and state police had responded to the restaurant, at 22095 DuPont Boulevard, for a report of two people who were shot there. Their investigation, they said, revealed that a group of Hispanic males had been asked to leave the restaurant earlier in the night due to their disorderly behavior and disputing with other patrons. Two of the men who had been asked to leave reportedly returned, both wearing masks.
Police said one of the suspects approached Chilel-Lopez and removed a necklace from his neck. The victim lunged at the suspect, causing the second suspect to remove a handgun from his waistband and shoot the victim, police said.
As the suspects were fleeing, they said, the second suspect fired into the dining area, hitting Velasquez, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Chilel-Lopez was taken to an area hospital and later died.
Andrea Lopez, who set up Velasquez’s GoFundMe page, characterized him as a “beloved soul known for his outgoingness, laughter and joy he spread to others.”
“We know his joy, laughter and love for others will forever be in our hearts. He is survived by his mother, sisters and girlfriend and we feel it is only right to give back to his life and family during these circumstances. As a family and community we thank you all for your donations and prayers during this time. God bless you all,” she wrote on the page.
Harri Lopez remembered Velasquez as the older neighbor who, when Lopez was 5 or 6, looked after him while his parents were working, feeding him bowls of Apple Jacks cereal and letting him play with Velasquez’s Nintendo video game system.
“Honorio was special to everybody. He won everybody by his kindness and respect. He was very genuine and he always had a smile. When I found out he was dead, I was shocked. It truly hurts me,” Lopez told the Coastal Point.
Yolanda Perez, who went to school with Velasquez, called the shootings “a tragedy that breaks my heart, to see old school friends fall victim to this type of violence.”
“As children of immigrant parents, we’re doing our best to succeed, not only for ourselves but for our parents. We can’t let a night like that night characterize all Hispanics as a whole,” she said.
On Chilel-Lopez’s Facebook book, there’s a picture of him, beaming as he holds his baby girl.
Kimberly Bartolon, who organized that GoFundMe page, called him “a great guy who was always there when he was needed.”
“An innocent life was taken. We seek justice for two great men taken from us too soon in an inhumane manner. … He was a great soul who did no one harm. We knew him for always smiling and being great with kids. He was always around when you needed him. As he came around more often, he was no longer just a friend. He was family. He had a whole life ahead of him. Gone too soon, but God has gained another angel.”