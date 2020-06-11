The driver of a sport utility vehicle and its occupants were taken to the hospital after the vehicle struck a house in Oak Orchard on Tuesday, June 9, causing both the vehicle and the home to catch fire.
The resident of the home, at 26311 John J. Williams Highway (Route 24), wasn’t injured, but both the home and vehicle appear to be completely destroyed, according to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, which handled the call.
The incident occurred after the vehicle, heading west on John J. Williams Highway in Oak Orchard, went off the road, hit a fence, then the home before catching fire, causing the home to also ignite, according the IRVFC.
The highway was closed for a significant period of time, and power was out in the area. Traffic was controlled by Delaware Fire Police and the Delaware Department of Transportation.
The Indian River, Oak Orchard, Long Neck, Millsboro, Angola, Dagsboro and Milton fire companies all responded.