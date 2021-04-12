The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce is set to honor the outstanding police officers, paramedics, EMTs and firefighters who help keep the local communities safe throughout the year, on Friday, May 7.
The 2021 Joshua M. Freeman Valor Awards, presented by the Carl M. Freeman Companies, will recognize their service and dedication to the community. Representatives of local towns and public-safety organizations, government officials and the Chamber membership will gather to honor first-responders for their work in the community.
“It is a privilege to organize this event, and to recognize the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the local law enforcement, fire departments and emergency medical services,” said Lauren Weaver, executive director of the Chamber. “The term ‘Valor’ holds a special place in the world of veterans and first-responders. It is always humbling to hear how many acts of bravery come from those who volunteer their time or have made it their career to show up in the face of danger.”
The luncheon event will be hosted by Signatures at Bayside near Selbyville. Each local department will recognize its members for outstanding service in the past year. One of these nominees will then be awarded the top honor of the annual Joshua M. Freeman Valor Award, which was renamed in 2007, in memory of the late developer and philanthropist Joshua M. Freeman.
Support for the event is being provided by Banks Wines & Spirits, the Coastal Point, Delmarva Power and Mountaire Farms. For more information, visit thequietresorts.com.