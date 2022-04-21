The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce is set to honor police officers, paramedics, EMTs and firefighters who help keep the local communities safe throughout the year on Friday, May 6, at The Den at Bear Trap Dunes.
Continuing the 18-year tradition, the 2022 Joshua M. Freeman Valor Awards, presented by the Carl M. Freeman Companies, will recognize the service and dedication of 13 nominees. Representatives of local towns, public-safety organizations, government officials and the Chamber membership will gather to honor the first-responders for their acts of valor and commitment.
One of the nominees will be awarded the top honor of the Overall Valor Award; which was renamed in 2007 in memory of the late developer and philanthropist Joshua M. Freeman.
As chosen by their department leadership, the 2022 Valor Award nominees, by category, are:
• Officers of the Year — Officer Kevin Dorney, Frankford Police Department; Capt. Heath Hall, Ocean View Police Department; Sgt. Chuck Scharp, Bethany Beach Police Department; Cpl. Christopher Story, Fenwick Island Police Department; Cpl. Anthony Valenti, Dagsboro Police Department.
• Firefighters of the Year — All volunteers and staff, Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company; Eric Aguilera-Baruch, Frankford Volunteer Fire Company; Daniel Hudson, Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company; Jessica Marvel, Roxana Volunteer Fire Department; Douglas Scott, Millville Volunteer Fire Company.
• EMTs of the Year — Maria Berdan, Sussex County EMS; Glenn Johnson, Millville Volunteer Fire Company; Capt. Max Twigg, Roxana Volunteer Fire Department.
Recent Overall Valor Award Winners include, the Sussex County EMS staff (2021); Larry Corrigan of the Frankford Police Department (2020); and Justin Hopkins of the Ocean View Police Department (2019).
“The business community loves the opportunity, to recognize the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the local law enforcement, fire departments, and emergency medical services,” said Lauren Weaver, executive director of the Chamber. “It is always humbling to hear how many acts of bravery come from those who volunteer their time or have made it their career to show up in the face of danger.”
Support for the event is provided by Carl M. Freeman Companies, Banks Wines & Spirits, Coastal Point, Delmarva Power, Mountaire Farms, Taylor Bank, Wilgus Associates Inc., Anne Powell–Coldwell Banker, Beebe Healthcare, Bethany Beach Books & The Book Drop, Creative Concepts, Millville Boardwalk, PNC Bank. For more information, visit thequietresorts.com.