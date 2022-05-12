Patti Grimes, executive director of the Carl M. & Joshua M. Freeman Foundations, kicked off the 2022 Joshua M. Freeman Valor Awards this week by noting the service of the awards’ namesake.
“Joshua M. Freeman perished in a helicopter crash in 2006,” noted Grimes. “He also served our country as a Green Beret. Instead of college, he took the route of military service. He would be honored to be amongst the servants in our community who serve our community. Thank you for making sacrifices,” she told those present at the May 6 awards luncheon honoring local first-responders, held at Bear Trap Dunes in Ocean View.
Jim Smith of Delmarva Power, a past board member of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, presented the police honorees for 2022:
• Officer Kevin Dorney of Frankford Police Department and DNREC is assigned to Delaware Seashore State Park. He has engaged in community involvement throughout his career and was recently promoted to a supervisory rank. He works for the Frankford Police Department in a part-time capacity.
“He takes extra steps to protect the town and has made numerous drug seizures,” said Smith. “Officer Kevin Dorney is the consummate police officer.”
• Capt. Heath Hall of the Ocean View Police Department is a 21-year veteran. He enrolled in the Delaware Police Accreditation Commission Program, and Ocean View is now fully accredited, as of March 2022. Accepting for Hall on May 6 was his senior staff officer, Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin, who works closely on the Officer of the Year program mentoring.
• Sgt. Chuck Scharp of Bethany Beach Police Department — “Saturday, May 1, last year was a beautiful day,” said Smith. “Kids were hanging out on the boardwalk.” Scharp works on and monitors the Bethany boardwalk. There had been reports of graffiti or “tagging” of the local businesses, involving more than $100,000 in damage to business storefronts. The suspects also allegedly “tagged” an Ocean City, Md., police cruiser in Ocean City, and members of the public had called 911 to report that incident.
As Smith described it: “In the early morning of Sunday, May 2, over 12 business owners reported their businesses were vandalized with aerosol paint. As described in the cop world, ‘tagging’ had occurred throughout the night. Video footage from the Town’s surveillance cameras and local businesses presented two suspects. Still-frame video pictures were posted on social media in the hopes someone could identify the two suspects involved in this vandalization of property.”
“On Monday, May 3, the suspects broadened their horizon by tagging an Ocean City Police cruiser while the officer had gone into a business for a meal break. A Good Samaritan saw the crime being committed in broad daylight and called 911. The Ocean City officer whose cruiser was tagged responded and took the two suspects into custody.”
“Sgt. Scharp saw two skateboards, clothing and several cans of spray paint. Sgt. Scharp ran the registration plate and the last name matched one of the suspects arrested in Ocean City eight hours prior. He took the two into custody without further incident.”
• Cpl. Christopher Storey of the Fenwick Island Police Department answered a call regarding alleged disorderly conduct. He extinguished a fire in a Jeep and assessed the scene. Bullets had been shot into the home, and there was a smashed front door. Ocean City police subsequently responded to the Seacrets nightclub, and the suspects were apprehended while attempting to leave Ocean City. They had 2 pounds of marijuana in their possession. Additional charges of arson were added.
As Smith described it: “While investigating what may have caused the front door to shatter, Cpl. Storey observed multiple bullet holes in the wall and front door. Not knowing where the suspects were, he sent the victims back inside to safety, called for backup and checked the area for the possible offenders. He quickly put out a general broadcast describing the suspects and the vehicle involved in the incident. He then contacted Ocean City police.”
• Cpl. Anthony Valenti of the Dagsboro Police Department was recognized for his work performing impaired-driving enforcement. He is a drug-recognition expert and a certified DUI enforcement instructor. He has conducted arrests of impaired drivers who are carrying guns, including 3D-printed guns, which are illegal without serial number. Valenti “demonstrates exceptional proficiency and knowledge in the area of impaired driving. Cpl. Valenti has received commendations from the Delaware Office of Highway Safety for his outstanding performance on OHS special duty assignments,” said Smith.
Firefighters commended
Darin McCann is a decorated Gulf War combat veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and editor of the Coastal Point newspaper. He presented the Firefighter of the Year nominees.
• Erick Aguielera-Baruch of the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company has completed more than 100 hours of training with the Delaware State Fire School. He was able to make 50 percent of the department’s active alarms last year. He is bilingual and helps to communicate with Frankford’s Spanish-speaking populace.
As McCann related from Aguielera-Baruch’s nomination: “Erick is able to communicate with our Spanish-speaking demographic and assist with providing comfort to families and patients that traditionally would not have received appropriate communication despite our best efforts. Recently, when a Spanish-speaking patient required transport to one of our local trauma centers, Erick volunteered to transport with our EMS crew to ensure that their patient was at ease.”
• Daniel Hudson from the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company was able to become an officer at an early stage. He first worked in dispatch. Now he is able to jump right in as a firefighter. He has created new I.D. cards and accountability tags for other firefighters. He went through Delaware State EMT training and is a nationally-registered EMS responder.
As McCann described: “Another incredible task Daniel spearheaded was creating new I.D. cards and accountability tags for our department. He spent countless hours on the design and layout, and this will serve the company for many years to come. Daniel has also broadened his education into the EMS world. He went through the Delaware State EMT course and has since passed and become a national registered EMT.”
• Jessica Marvel of the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company —Marvel joined the RVFC in 2018 as an associate member and became active in 2019. She has completed 100 hours of training at the Delaware State Fire School. She is a Top 10 fire responder.
“Jessica’s outstanding devotion makes her a Top 10 fire responder and a President’s Club recipient. Through her involvement, she has shown great enthusiasm to serve the community,” noted McCann.
• Douglas Scott of the Millville Volunteer Fire Company joined the company in 1978 as a junior firefighter. He is now deputy chief and chairman of many volunteer committees. The Millville Volunteer Fire Company is in the process of a firehouse expansion and fleet expansion, and wants to serve its growing community. Scott implemented the Heroes Capital Campaign with a goal of raising $2 million in capital. He has raised $226,000 in the first year. He is adding $4,800 for an addition to the main station, which will have a live-in wing and is expected to decrease response time to fires.
• The Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company this year chose to honor all of its members, including full-time firefighters, volunteers and part-timers. They give up free time to train for emergencies. They all check equipment and apparatus at the fire station.
“We have decided that we would like to recognize all of Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company members,” related McCann from the nomination. “The volunteers, career staff (full-time and part-time), and auxiliary. The volunteers leave their families and jobs at a moment’s notice to help their community. They also give up their free time to attend meetings, trainings and fundraisers.”
EMTs, paramedics nominated
Kami Banks of Banks Wines & Spirits was the third presenter for the Valor Awards, for EMT & Paramedic of the Year. Banks is active in the local community, supporting organizations such as Make a Wish, the Delaware Botanic Gardens and the Beebe Medical Foundation.
“My father was diagnosed with cancer,” she told those present at the May 6 event. “One day, my mom asked him what he wanted to do, and he said he missed working. Our first-responders all have had the same dedication and passion.”
• Glenn Johnson of the Millville Fire Company EMS has been a full-time EMT employee since 2016:
As Banks related from his nomination: “Through the pandemic, Glenn has done everything possible to make sure we had the supplies necessary to perform our duties. This was not an easy task as the supply chain was depleted. Glenn spent countless hours on the phone and the internet finding different vendors to buy supplies. He never once let us go without masks, gloves or eye protection.”
• Capt. Max Twigg of the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company EMS has 21 years of service. He has taught 300 community members CPR and lifesaving skills. He provides three hours every time there is a training. He is also a registered nurse.
• Michael Greenstreet, Selbyville EMT of the Year, is responsible for human resources, payroll and other volunteer coordination. He is the full-time supervisor. Almost immediately with the onset of COVID-19, the SVFC had staff turnover and required quality assurance and increased ability to provide pre-hospital care.
On April 9 last year, Selbyville suffered the first line-of-duty death in its almost 100-year history, and Greenstreet jumped in to help the company with the impact of that loss.
“Mike had been on the job for less than two full months at this point,” related Banks. “Without fail, immediately, Mike jumped in and started helping the chief with every aspect of preparations for a large-scale funeral that would be put together in less than a week. We learned together as we worked to keep the morale of the department up, put on an event families and members could be proud of, and worked through something no one in our department had ever handled. Without Mike’s assistance, we couldn’t have made it through that week,” she quoted the chief.
• Maria Berdan of Sussex County EMS was noted on May 6 as the personification of bravery. She was victim of an assault that caused spinal disk ruptures. She has short- and long-term disabilities but wanted to work in the SCEMS administration office. She has done rehab and balanced her duties in the office in order to return to full-time service as an EMT.
Berdan was selected as the overall Valor Award winner for 2022.
“Maria’s determination and positive attitude never wavered, and the treatment plan was successful,” said Banks.