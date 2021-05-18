Two fires last week near Millsboro were both intentionally set and were accompanied by other criminal mischief, with one of the fires being the third in the same location in two months, the Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal reported this week.
The fires, on Wednesday, May 12, and Thursday, May 13, were at adjacent, unoccupied homes in the 32000 block of Oak Orchard Road.
The first fire, reported on May 12 around 4:30 p.m., caused damage to a structure. The second fire occurred on May 13 and caused damage to an adjacent structure, according to the OSFM.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company quickly extinguished both fires, while mutual-aid fire companies assisted. Total damage from the May 12 and 13 fires was estimated at $200.
Previous fires that were investigated and determined to be intentionally started occurred at one of the unoccupied structures in the same location, on Wednesday, March 17, and on Saturday, April 10, with damage from those two fires estimated at $50,000, according to the OSFM.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OSFM at (302) 856-5600 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.