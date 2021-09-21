The Delaware State Police this week were investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday evening northeast of Millsboro.
According to the DSP, the incident occurred around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, as a trooper on patrol was driving southbound on Gravel Hill Road behind a blue 2006 Hyundai Sonata. The Sonata was allegedly traveling above the posted speed limit, police said, and upon coming to a stop at the intersection with Mount Joy Road, signaled to turn right onto Morris Mill Road, but allegedly made an abrupt turn left onto Mount Joy Road.
Police said the trooper activated the emergency equipment on the fully-marked patrol vehicle, but the Sonata allegedly failed to stop and accelerated at a high speed away from the trooper. The Sonata then allegedly passed a vehicle on a solid double line and lost control, striking a telephone pole before overturning and striking a tree.
The 30-year-old male driver, from Milton, was not properly restrained and was airlifted by Delaware State Police Aviation to Christiana Medical Center with undetermined injuries. A 28-year-old female passenger, also from Milton, was properly restrained and was transported by LifeNet Aviation to Christiana Medical Center, also with undetermined injuries.
Police said the investigation was going and charges were pending against the operator, including Vehicular Assault 2nd, Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal, Speeding, Reckless Driving and other traffic-related offenses.