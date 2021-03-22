Delaware State Police this week arrested 26-year-old Patrick Ford of Millsboro and 24-year-old Isabelle Olson, also of Millsboro, on felony theft and related charges.
According to police, on March 21, around 7:48 p.m., troopers responded to Captains Way, Oak Orchard, for a reported theft. The 47-year-old homeowner had reportedly returned home and discovered property missing from inside the residence. Through the investigation, troopers discovered Ford and Olson were acquaintances of the homeowner, and while he was gone, they had allegedly removed property from inside the home and sold some of the items.
Around 10:45 p.m. on March 21, a trooper on patrol in the area of Herring Creek Estates located the suspects’ vehicle and took Ford and Olson into custody without incident. During a search incident to arrest, suspected drug paraphernalia and suspected marijuana were found inside the car, they said.
Ford and Olson were taken into custody and transported to Troop 7, where they were charged.
Ford was charged with Theft $1,500 or greater (a felony), Conspiracy 2nd Degree (a felony), Selling Stolen Property, two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (a civil violation) and Failure to Remain in a Single Lane. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He was also issued a citation for the drug and traffic charge and released.
Olson was charged with Theft $1,500 or greater (a felony), Conspiracy 2nd Degree (a felony) and Selling Stolen Property. She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.