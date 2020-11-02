Delaware State Police on Monday were investigating an industrial accident that claimed two individuals’ lives earlier that morning.
Police said that, on Nov. 2, around 10:31 a.m., police responded to a report of an industrial accident. They said a 22-year-old male from Puerto Rico and a 23-year-old male from Puerto Rico were working in a Z135 Man Lift to install new antennas for Velex company on the water tower of Sussex Shores Water Company, located at 39602 Waterworks Court, north of Bethany Beach.
According to the DSP, the men were approximately 120 feet off the ground when a strong wind caused the lift to tip over and become tangled in the surrounding electrical wires as it fell to the ground.
Both men were pronounced deceased on the scene. Identification was pending notification to the next-of-kin.
One lane of southbound Coastal Highway (Route 1) remained closed for approximately four hours as the investigation was conducted.
Police said their investigation remained active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective P. Hailey with Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigative Unit by calling (302) 752-3810 or emailing Kimberly.Haley@delaware.gov.