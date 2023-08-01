The Delaware State Police this week arrested two men on numerous charges after troopers began investigating a series of theft from vehicles in Seaford in early June.
During the morning hours of June 7, police said, troopers went to a residence on Baker Mill Road in Seaford, after the homeowner discovered that someone had allegedly stolen money, credit cards and other items from his unlocked car overnight. A second victim on Baker Mill Road reported that, around 4 a.m., his home’s security cameras had recorded an unknown black man allegedly entering his truck and stealing his wallet. A third victim on nearby Spicer Court had also reported that someone had allegedly stolen a wallet and jewelry from his unlocked car overnight.
Afterwards, one of the suspects allegedly used one of the stolen credit cards at the Lowe’s in Seaford to buy nearly $3,200 worth of equipment. Surveillance video showed two suspects, later identified as Roger Wilson, 41, of Laurel, and Jaquan Adkins, 32, of Millsboro, allegedly working together to make that purchase in Lowe’s and leaving in Adkins’ pickup truck.
On June 18, around 7 p.m., troopers contacted Wilson at his residence and took him into custody without incident. Wilson was taken to Troop 5 and charged with Unlawful Use of a Payment Card Over $1,500 (a felony); Theft by False Pretense Over $1,500 (a felony); Conspiracy Second Degree (a felony); two counts of Theft Under $1,500; Conspiracy Third Degree; and two counts of Criminal Trespass Third Degree. Wilson was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.
On July 26, around 11 a.m., officers from the Millsboro Police Department and Delaware Probation & Parole located Adkins at his residence and took him into custody without incident. Adkins, who was wanted for another theft that occurred overnight on June 7, in which he allegedly stole a purse from a car on Pine Road in Seaford, was taken to Troop 4 and charged with Unlawful Use of a Payment Card Over $1,500 (a felony); Theft by False Pretense Over $1,500 (a felony); Theft Under $1,500 Where the Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (a felony); Conspiracy Second Degree (a felony); three counts of Theft Under $1,500; Conspiracy Third Degree; and four counts of Criminal Trespass Third Degree.
Adkins was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on his own recognizance on those charges. He was ultimately committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $9,200 secured bond on a probation violation capias.