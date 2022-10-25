Delaware State Police this week arrested 55-year-old Ernest Lofland of Frankford and 61-year-old Rosa Mitchell of Millsboro on felony drug charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Seaford area.
On Oct. 24, around 11:58 p.m., a DSP trooper on patrol observed a silver 2004 Nissan Sentra with what they said was an extremely loud muffler traveling eastbound on Old Furnace Road approaching Dove Road, police reported. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the car on Dove Road, they said, and as they approached the vehicle, they saw passenger Rosa Mitchell discarding suspected drug paraphernalia out of the window.
Mitchell was subsequently taken into custody without incident, and a search of her person led to the discovery of approximately 0.16 grams of suspected crack cocaine.
After the drugs were recovered, vehicle operator Ernest Lofland was also taken into custody without incident. A search of Lofland led to the discovery of approximately 0.021 grams of suspected heroin and approximately 6.13 grams of suspected crack cocaine, some of which had allegedly been concealed in his mouth.
Mitchell and Lofland were transported to Troop 5, where they were charged.
Rosa Mitchell was charged with: Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (a felony); Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (a felony); Conspiracy Second Degree (a felony); and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Mitchell was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $6,200 secured bond.
Ernest Lofland was charged with: Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (a felony); Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (a felony); Tampering With Physical Evidence (a felony); Conspiracy Second Degree (a felony); Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and Improper Muffler. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $16,401 cash bond.