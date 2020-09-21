Delaware State Police this week were investigating a serious crash that occurred around 9:12 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, on Armory Road near Dagsboro.
Police said their investigation revealed that a 2006 GMC Canyon pickup truck was traveling southbound on Armory Road approximately .4 miles north of Murray Road as a five-person Department of Transportation maintenance crew, who were all wearing yellow reflective vests, were completing work on low hanging trees in the same general vicinity. Several pieces of DELDOT machinery were positioned on the shoulder with their yellow flashing safety strobes activated, police noted.
The operator of the GMC, a 32-year-old man from Millsboro, failed to provide proper time and attention to the roadway, police said, causing the right side of the vehicle to travel slightly onto the shoulder, striking two DELDOT employees. After the collision, the vehicle continued a short distance before stopping, turning around and returning to the scene.
The DELDOT employees involved in the collision were a 37-year-old man from Millsboro, who was transported to an area hospital by ambulance for serious injuries and was subsequently released. The second employee was a 20-year-old man from Dagsboro. He was transported to an area hospital by ambulance for minor injuries and was later released.
The operator of the vehicle was uninjured. He was charged with inattentive driving and no insurance.
The collision was being investigated by Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information regarding the collision is being asked to contact Detective A. Mendez at (302) 644-5020.