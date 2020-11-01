A 42-year-old Dagsboro man and 36-year-old Millsboro woman were in jail after being charged with possession of drugs and related offenses on Sunday, Nov. 1, according to Delaware State Police.
Police said they arrested Tony Drummond of Dagsboro and Keiyanda Hopkins of Millsboro following a traffic stop at 1:29 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, after police noticed the driver of a silver Mercedes, who they later identified as Drummond, traveling on Longneck Road in Millsboro and failing to use a turn signal while making a left turn onto Rudder Road.
Police said they smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Drummond and Hopkins exited the car and were detained, police said. During the investigation police learned Drummond ingested a portion of a controlled substance.
Police said they searched the vehicle and discovered 5.28 grams of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and more than $950 in suspected drug proceeds.
Drummond was charged with possession of controlled substance Tier 1 Quantity, a felony; tampering with physical evidence, a felony; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while suspended; and failure when moving right, left or turning to signal continuously, police said. He was arraigned in a Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,800 bail, police said.
Hopkins was charged with possession of controlled Substance, Tier 1 Quantity, a felony; tampering with physical evidence, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. She was arraigned in a Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $2,500 bail, police said.