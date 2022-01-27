Delaware State Police this week arrested two Sussex County men in connection with the robbery of a Selbyville-area convenience store, after Delaware State Police concluded a several-week robbery investigation with a search warrant executed at a residence in the 36000 block of Blackstone Drive, Ocean View.
According to police, on Dec. 26, 2021, troopers responded to Shore Stop located at Lighthouse Road (Route 54) and Zion Church Road, near Selbyville, for a report of a robbery. The investigation, they said, determined that a male suspect had exited the passenger side of a vehicle before entering the business and allegedly robbing the clerk at gunpoint. The man, they said, allegedly fled from the Shore Stop with an undisclosed amount of money and was seen re-entering the vehicle he had exited. The clerk was not injured during the incident, police noted.
Through investigative leads and assistance from the community, Lucas S. Powell, 42, of Millville, and Leck Lyons, 47, of Ocean View, were identified as possible suspects. Powell was located and taken into custody during the search warrant, without incident. Evidence was located at the residence believed to be connected to the robbery, police said.
In addition, they said, approximately 3.3 grams of a counterfeit substance, posed as cocaine, and drug paraphernalia, was located.
Lyons was taken into custody without incident as he operated Powell’s vehicle, police said.
A 38-year-old Laurel woman was also taken into custody at the residence for an active capias.
All three subjects were transported to Delaware State Police Troop 4 and charged.
Lucas Powell was charged with Robbery First Degree (a felony), Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (a felony), Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (a felony), Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (a felony), Conspiracy Second Degree (a felony), Aggravated Menacing (a felony), Possession With Intent to Deliver a Counterfeit Controlled Substance (a felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $148,000 cash bond.
Leck Lyons was charged with Robbery First Degree (a felony), Conspiracy Second Degree (a felony), Possession of Marijuana (a civil violation) and multiple traffic violations. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $62,000 cash bond.
The 38-year-old Laurel woman was released on her own recognizance.