The Delaware State Police this week charged a 15-year-old Millsboro boy in connection with the robbery of a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver, while a second suspect still remained at large as of May 20.
According to the DSP, the incident occurred on March 14, around 10:18 p.m., when troopers responded to Bay Breeze Lane, Rehoboth Shores, Millsboro, for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, they met with a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver, a 56-year-old woman who reported that she had gone to the location to deliver an order.
Upon arrival, police said, the victim was approached from behind and was allegedly grabbed by two suspects. The suspects allegedly proceeded to take the victim’s cell phone, an undisclosed amount of cash and the victim’s vehicle, which was later recovered in the pool parking lot area of Rehoboth Shores. The victim was not injured as a result of the incident, police said.
Through further investigation, police said, the 15-year-old was developed as a suspect. On May 19, he turned himself in at DSP Troop 7, where he was charged with Robbery First Degree, Conspiracy Second Degree and Assault Third Degree. He was released on his own recognizance pending arraignment in Family Court.
Anyone with information regarding the second suspect is being asked to contact Troop 4, Detective Doughty at (302) 752-3794. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.