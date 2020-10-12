Delaware State Police this week charged 19-year-old Darren Leager of Selbyville, with felony drugs and weapon charges.
Police said the incident occurred on Oct. 10, around 9:15 a.m., when troopers responded to a residence on Beachview Court, Selbyville, in reference to an alleged theft and alleged possession of an illegal firearm. Upon arrival, they said, troopers learned the 73-year-old victim from Selbyville had allegedly had money stolen from his wallet and suspected Leager, who was currently residing with victim.
When the victim confronted Leager about the missing money, police said, he allegedly located a sawed-off shotgun next to his bed. The victim reportedly took possession of the illegal firearm, and hid it until troopers responded and were able to take possession of the 12-gauge shotgun.
Troopers contacted Leager inside of his bedroom and took him into custody without incident. Upon taking Leager into custody, they said, troopers discovered a portion of the suspected stolen money and approximately .455 grams of heroin.
Leager was transported to DSP Troop 4, where he was charged with Possession of Destructive Weapon (a felony), Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (a felony), Theft Under $1,500 and Victim is 62 Years or Older (a felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was arraigned and released on $10,100 unsecured bond.