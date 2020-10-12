Delaware State Police this week arrested 37-year-old Dwayne Wiltbank Jr. of Millsboro, on charges of Reckless Endangering and other related charges following a vehicle pursuit.
Police said that on Oct. 10, around 10:01 p.m., Delaware State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Wiltbank for allegedly recklessly operating a vehicle and on suspicion of driving under the influence on Holland Road, Millsboro, inside of Holly Lake Campground. Wiltbank failed to stop for the trooper, police said, and continued traveling through Holly Lake Campground at a low rate of speed.
During the pursuit, they said, Wiltbank allegedly drove recklessly in the direction of several patrol vehicles and allegedly intentionally struck a marked vehicle head-on. Wiltbank’s vehicle became temporarily disabled, they said, at which time a Delaware State Police patrol vehicle moved into place behind him to prevent further escape.
Police said Wiltbank allegedly intentionally reversed his vehicle into the patrol vehicle, but was unable to flee the scene. A Delaware State Police K9 was then deployed in an attempt to apprehend Wiltbank, they said, but it was unsuccessful after he began assaulting the dog. Units made entry into Wiltbank’s vehicle through the passenger side and successfully took Wiltbank into custody after a Taser deployment, police said.
Wiltbank was transported to a local area hospital, where, police said, he was treated for minor injuries caused during the incident.
The troopers involved in the incident were not injured. Three Delaware State Police vehicle were damaged during the incident.
Wiltbank was transported to Troop 7, where he was charged with two counts of Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (felonies), two counts of Reckless Endanger 1st Degree (felonies), Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (a felony), Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer, three counts of Criminal Mischief, Assault 2nd Degree on Law Enforcement Animal and Driving Under the Influence of a Drug.
Wiltbank was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $63,600 cash bond.