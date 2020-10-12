The Delaware State Police this week charged 62-year-old Linwood Shields of Millsboro with Aggravated Menacing and other related charges after he allegedly threatened a female acquaintance with a gun.
Police said the incident occurred on Oct. 9, around 07:10 p.m., when troopers responded to a residence on Screenhouse Lane, Millsboro, in reference to a 64-year-old female victim who advised police that Shields pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her. Upon arrival, troopers learned Shields had allegedly had a verbal argument with the victim inside of the residence and had allegedly broken through a bedroom door to confront the victim. Once inside of the bedroom, police said, Shields allegedly recovered a firearm from the closet and threatened the victim.
Troopers located Shields driving near the residence and initiated a traffic stop, police said, and Shields was taken into custody without incident. During contact, they noted, an odor of alcoholic beverages was allegedly detected emitting from Shields, and subsequently a driving under the influence investigation ensued.
Troopers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the firearm, they said.
The victim was not injured in the incident and did not require medical attention, they added.
Shields was transported back to Troop 4 where he was charged with: Aggravated Menacing (a felony), Failure to Comply with Taking Photos and Fingerprints, Offensive Touching, Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, Criminal Mischief, Failure to Have Insurance Card in Possession and Failure to Have Registration Card in Possession.
Shields was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correction Institution on $6,302 secured bond.