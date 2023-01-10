The Delaware State Police this week arrested a 50-year-old Millsboro man on felony drug charges and other offenses following a vehicle pursuit that occurred early Saturday morning.
According to the DSP, on Jan. 7, around 2:18 a.m., a trooper patrolling the Millsboro area observed a 2016 blue Kia Forte traveling southbound at an alleged high rate of speed on Gravel Hill Road south of Zoar Road. The trooper, they said, attempted to stop the Forte, but the driver did not comply and instead fled eastbound on Mount Joy Road, they said.
As the car approached John J. Williams Highway (Route 24), police said, another trooper deployed Stop Sticks on Mount Joy Road, which deflated one of the Forte’s tires. The car continued eastbound onto Oak Orchard Road at a high rate of speed, they said, and eventually stopped on Delaware Avenue. According to police, the driver exited the car and allegedly began running away, but the trooper was able to take him into custody after a short foot chase and taser deployment.
The driver, identified as Martin Lagasse, was found to be driving while impaired and in possession of approximately 28.46 grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 0.014 grams of suspected heroin, approximately 0.76 grams of suspected marijuana and suspected drug paraphernalia.
He was taken to Troop 4 and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (a felony); Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (a felony); Resisting Arrest; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Driving Under the Influence; Possession of Marijuana; and numerous traffic chares.
Lagasse was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $66,610 cash bond.