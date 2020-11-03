The Delaware State Police this week arrested 22-year-old William D. Mansfield of Dagsboro and a 17-year-old Dagsboro teen on attempted burglary and related charges after an incident on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Police said that on Oct. 28, around 5:45 p.m., DSP troopers went to a residence on Stump Road for a report of an attempted burglary. Through the investigation, they said, troopers discovered two individuals walking on Stump Road had reportedly observed Mansfield and the 17-year-old allegedly attempting to break into a residence.
As Mansfield and the teen observed the individuals approaching, police said, they allegedly fled the area in a gold-colored Saturn. A valid tag number was obtained, and troopers went to Mansfield’s residence, where he was taken into custody without incident. The 17-year-old was contacted at his residence and taken into custody without incident.
The 17-year-old was charged with: Attempted Burglary 2nd Degree (a felony); Conspiracy 2nd Degree (a felony); and Criminal Mischief Under $1,000 Damage. He was released on his own recognizance.
Mansfield was charged with: Attempted Burglary 2nd Degree (a felony); Conspiracy 2nd Degree (a felony); and Criminal Mischief Under $1,000 Damage. He was released on a $3,100 unsecured bond.