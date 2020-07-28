The Delaware State Police on July 20 arrested a 62-year-old Harrington man after a traffic stop near Dagsboro led to the discovery of a handgun and suspected drugs.
According to the DSP, the incident occurred on July 20, around 7:06 p.m., when a trooper observed a white 2012 GMC Acadia traveling westbound on Bunting Road. A computer inquiry revealed that the owner/driver, identified as Ivory Sauls, had an expired driver’s license, they said, and a traffic stop was initiated.
A consent to search the vehicle was provided, police said, and the trooper discovered a loaded .38 Special handgun concealed in the glove compartment, along with suspected drug paraphernalia. The weapon was loaded with five rounds, they said, and an addition five rounds were located in a gun magazine holder. Sauls was also found in possession of seven suspected Oxycodone pills.
Sauls was taken into custody without incident and transported back to DSP Troop 5, where he was charged with: Possession of a Deadly Weapon By Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses Controlled Substance (a felony); Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (a felony); Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving With Expired License. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $5,500 unsecured bond.