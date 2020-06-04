A 36-year-old Millsboro man was arrested this week and charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon and other weapons and drug charges after a traffic stop last Friday on Long Neck Road.
According to Delaware State Police, Levaughn O. White was arrested after a traffic stop at 3:12 p.m. on Friday, May 29, at the Baywood Greens entrance on Long Neck Road. Troopers, they said, detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car.
A small bag of suspected marijuana was located in the front pocket of White’s pants, and there was a fully loaded .380 revolver, wrapped in a black sock, in the console, police said. Police said they had investigated and determined White was prohibited from possessing a firearm and had a suspended driver’s license. It was determined the firearm was stolen in 2016, police said.
Also located in the console, they said, was a pill container with suspected crack cocaine inside and a small black scale.
White was charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, receiving a stolen firearm, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and possession of marijuana.
White was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $103,301 cash bond.