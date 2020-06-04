A 36-year-old Millsboro man was arrested this week and charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon and other weapons and drug charges after a traffic stop last Friday on Long Neck Road.

According to Delaware State Police, Levaughn O. White was arrested after a traffic stop at 3:12 p.m. on Friday, May 29, at the Baywood Greens entrance on Long Neck Road. Troopers, they said, detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car.

A small bag of suspected marijuana was located in the front pocket of White’s pants, and there was a fully loaded .380 revolver, wrapped in a black sock, in the console, police said. Police said they had investigated and determined White was prohibited from possessing a firearm and had a suspended driver’s license. It was determined the firearm was stolen in 2016, police said.

Also located in the console, they said, was a pill container with suspected crack cocaine inside and a small black scale.

White was charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, receiving a stolen firearm, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and possession of marijuana.

White was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $103,301 cash bond.

Tags

Staff Reporter

Veteran news reporter Susan Canfora has written for many newspapers and held positions ranging from managing editor to her favorite, news reporter. She joined the Coastal Point in June 2019. She teaches college writing, tutors and professionally edits.