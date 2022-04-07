Delaware State Police this week arrested 20-year-old Millsboro man on drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop on Tuesday morning.
According to the DSP, on April 5 around 12:15 a.m., a trooper on patrol in the Millsboro area observed a gray Pontiac sedan traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard, south of Delaware Avenue. The trooper reported observing the vehicle fail to remain within its lane of travel and also commit a turn signal violation. A traffic stop was then initiated on Parker Circle, Millsboro.
Upon contacting the operator and sole occupant, identified as Amir Harris, the trooper reported detecting the strong odor of marijuana emitting from inside of the vehicle. Harris was asked to exit the vehicle, the DSP said, and as Harris complied, he allegedly fled the scene on foot. Troopers gave chase and took Harris into custody a short distance away.
Upon detaining Harris, police said, troopers discovered he was in possession of approximately .035 grams of suspected heroin and a loaded U.S. Revolver Company handgun with five .32-caliber rounds. Harris has a prior felony conviction and is a person prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition, they noted.
Harris was transported to Troop 4 and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (a felony), Possession of a Firearm While in Possession of a Controlled Substance (a felony), Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (a felony), Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (a felony), Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Mischief, Failure to Remain Within a Single Lane and Failure to Properly Signal.
Harris was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $36,750 secured bond.