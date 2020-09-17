Delaware State Police on Sept. 10 arrested 19-year-old Guy J. Burton of Millsboro on drug charges following a traffic stop near Georgetown.
Police said that on Sept. 10, around 3:25 p.m., a trooper observed the driver of a white Dodge van not wearing his seatbelt and failing to stop at a red light. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, they said, and located in plain view on the floorboard was suspected marijuana. The vehicle operator, later identified as Burton, exited the van without incident and was detained.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and located inside were: 1,139 doses of suspected ecstasy, 598 bags of suspected heroin (approximately 4.186 grams), approximately 1.91 grams of suspected marijuana, approximately 0.02 grams of suspected crack and suspected drug paraphernalia.
Burton was transported to Troop 4, where he was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Tier 3 felony), possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (tier 2- felony), possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana (civil violation), possession of drug paraphernalia (three counts), driving while suspended, failure to have insurance, driver must wear properly adjusted and fastened seatbelt (civil violation) and failure to stop at a red light.
Burton was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court No. 2 and released on a $13,150 secured bond.