Delaware State Police this week arrested three juveniles on burglary and related charges after they allegedly broke into multiple campers inside the Rehoboth Shores development early Saturday afternoon.
On Feb. 19, the Delaware State Police were called to a residence on the 24000 block of Henlopen Boulevard, Millsboro, for a burglary allegedly in progress. A live camera feed from within the residence captured the suspects, they said, and information was relayed to responding troopers.
Troopers established a perimeter, they said, and located the three juveniles in the area of Redwing Lane. A 13-year-old juvenile allegedly attempted to flee on foot, police said, but was taken into custody shortly after without further incident. The 12-year-old suspect, they said, was taken into custody without incident. The 16-year-old juvenile allegedly fled on foot, police said, but was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.
Additionally, troopers reportedly discovered a discarded a firearm near the location of the juveniles, which they said was also allegedly observed in the possession of the 13-year-old suspect.
Further investigation, police said, revealed that the three suspects had allegedly burglarized four other residences within the 24000 block of Henlopen Boulevard.
All three suspects were transported to Delaware State Police Troop 7 in Lewes and charged.
The 16-year-old was charged with five felony counts of Burglary 2nd Degree, five felony counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree, Attempt to Commit Theft Where Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (a felony), Resisting Arrest, Theft Under $1,500 and three counts of Attempt to Commit Theft Under $1,500. He was committed to the Stevenson House on $62,000 secured bond.
The 13-year-old was charged with five felony counts of Burglary 2nd Degree, five felony counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree, Possession of a Firearm by Prohibited Juvenile (a felony), Attempt to Commit Theft Where Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (a felony), Theft of a Firearm (a felony), Resisting Arrest, Theft Under $1,500 and three counts of Attempt to Commit Theft Under $1,500. He was released to a guardian without a bond.
The 12-year-old was charged with five felony counts of Burglary 2nd Degree, five felony counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree, Attempt to Commit Theft Where Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (a felony), Resisting Arrest, Theft Under $1,500 and three counts of Attempt to Commit Theft Under $1,500. He was released to a guardian without a bond.