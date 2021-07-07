Delaware State Police mid-week were investigating a collision between a vehicle and two juveniles on bicycles that occurred Tuesday night in Dewey Beach.
According to the DSP, around 9:43 p.m. on July 6, DSP troopers responded to a report of a collision on Coastal Highway (Route 1) southbound in the area of St. Louis Street, Dewey Beach, between a 2010 Ford Explorer and two juvenile bicyclists.
The preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the bicyclists attempted to cross the roadway and traveled into the path of the Ford Explorer, police said. The vehicle was unable to avoid the collision, and the bicyclists were struck within the left travel lane of Coastal Highway, they said.
The cyclists, girls ages 13 and 14, from Wilmington and Hockessin, respectively, were not wearing helmets, police reported. The 13-year-old was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, and the 14-year-old was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, they said.
The 70-year-old Bethany Beach resident who was driving the Explorer was uninjured, the DSP noted.
Coastal Highway in the area of the collision was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.
The collision remained under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Any witness to the collision should contact Sgt. Nick DeMalto by calling (302) 703-3269. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.