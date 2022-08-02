Sussex County officials this week alerted the public about a new round of fictitious calls being made, this time with a scammer purporting to represent the County Constable’s Office.
The caller, officials said, poses as a constable, telling the victim an arrest warrant has been issued, but will be canceled in exchange for money. A similar scam occurred in June, with a caller claiming to be a Kent County sheriff’s deputy.
Sussex County officials reminded the public that employees do not solicit citizens by telephone or email to collect funds, fines or fees. Additionally, contact by the Constable’s Office and other departments will be made by mail or in person whenever notices of violations or other official County documents must be served to citizens.
To assist the public, the County provided tips to anyone who receives a suspicious solicitation, either by telephone, text or email:
• Try to obtain the caller’s name, a physical address and a telephone number, if possible, as well as the name of the organization represented. In the case of texts or email, avoid clicking links or opening attachments to any message;
• Do not give sensitive or personal identifying information, such as Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, passwords, addresses or dates of birth;
• Do not give any money, and do not agree to any terms or conditions;
• Hang up/delete the message, and directly contact the agency in question to verify claims;
• Contact local law enforcement to report any suspected scam.