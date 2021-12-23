A lawsuit filed on Dec. 17 by inmates at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown, claiming they were attacked by jail employees while no action was taken by leadership there, is expected to be heard in U.S. District Court in Wilmington next year.
Inmates William Davis and Isaac Montague filed a complaint against Sussex Correctional stating there have been attacks “on people living at SCI by DOC employees, as well as the lack of action taken by leadership at SCI.”
According to a press release from the ACLU in Wilmington, which is handling the case, in September 2021 several Sussex Correctional officers “brutally attacked Isaac, completely unprovoked.”
“Three officers led the attack, while other officers watched — and even videotaped — the attack. The victim was placed in solitary confinement without adequate medical care for three weeks after the incident. A separate attack occurred the following month, according to William Davis, the second plaintiff in the complaint. Davis was held at SCI despite the fact that his release from the facility had been Court ordered. He states that an SCI officer, the same one who initiated the attack a month prior, began beating him after Davis unknowingly answered a question incorrectly,” the news release states.
In the lawsuit, Davis called the attack “brutal” and said officers shot pepper spray into his nostril.
“Imagine taking a glass bottle, smashing it up and grinding it up and snorting that up your nose. Then times that by 1,000. I felt it burn for days,” he stated in the release issued by the ACLU, working in collaboration with the law firm of Whiteford, Taylor and Preston.
“The attacks are violations of the plaintiffs’ right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment, a protection guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution,” the news release states.
Jason Miller, Chief of Communications and Community Relations for the Delaware Department of Correction, told Coastal Point, “The Department of Correction learned of the lawsuits over the weekend through the news media. We are reviewing them at this time.”
Asked for a comment from the warden, Miller said, “Not at this time while we continue to review the lawsuits.
The officer named in the lawsuit is Kirk Neal, plus at least six other officers, along with Deputy Warden Truman Mears and Warden Jon Beck.
The complaint states Mears and Beck “both knew about the attack in September and had access to the video footage, and chose to do nothing about it.”
Susan Burke, American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware legal director in the Wilmington office, stated in the news release, “People who are incarcerated are under the care of the Department of Correction. DOC is directly responsible for any harm that comes to these individuals at the hands of people on their payroll. This is about basic safety and human dignity — SCI must do better.”
Attorney Daniel Griffith, of Whiteford, Taylor and Preston, told Coastal Point this week his understanding is abuse of inmates is “just the way business is done there … and these attacks are all unprovoked … Corrections officers are entrusted with providing safety and care for incarcerated people, and these officers not only failed, but significantly harmed the lives of those they were supposed to protect,” he said.
Plaintiffs are suing for both money and changes at Sussex Correctional, Griffith said, but he didn’t yet know how much money they will seek.
“The federal statute they are suing under allows for a full menu of remedies that includes attorneys’ fees, compensation for damages to victims, injunctive relief to stop these practices and institute policy changes,” Griffith told Coastal Point, adding the federal court system is currently back logged and the federal judiciary is short staffed, so it has been taking cases about one year to be heard after complaints are filed.