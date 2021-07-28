The Delaware State Police mid-week were investigating a report of a stabbing incident that occurred Tuesday night in Millsboro, leaving a 20-year-old man seriously injured.
According to the DSP, around 11;01 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, troopers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 22000 block of Donna Drive, Millsboro. Upon arrival, they said, troopers located a 20-year-old male victim with several stab wounds. Further investigation, police said, revealed that two unknown men had approached the victim from behind while the victim was walking home from a nearby park. The two men allegedly stabbed the victim several times, police said.
The victim was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital with serious physical injuries, the DSP reported.
The suspects were described as males wearing black masks and dark clothing. There is no known surveillance footage at this time, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact the Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit, Detective Mills, at (302) 752-3800. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.