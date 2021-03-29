Delaware State Police this week arrested 22-year-old Joshua Allen Rieley of Seaford after an investigation led to the discovery of weapons and explosive devices.
On March 24, DSP officials said, they responded to a residence on Hollyville Road, Millsboro, for a reported drug complaint. Through the investigation, they said, glass bottles filled with an unknown substance were discovered in a shed, and the bottles were identified as possible Molotov cocktails.
The Office of the Delaware State Fire Marshal (ODSFM), DSP Bomb Unit and Delaware Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control responded to the scene. The ODSFM assumed the investigation for the incendiary devices. A search warrant was executed on the shed, and a number of items were discovered inside:
- Military gear;
- Suspected materials to make explosives;
- .22 assault-style rifle with an obliterated serial number; and
- a ManKung crossbow.
Rieley was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 4, where he was charged with three felony counts: Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited; Possession of a Destructive Weapon by a Person Prohibited; and Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number.
Rieley was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $35,000 secured bond.