Police this week were investigating an attempted robbery of a local liquor store that occurred Thursday evening.
According to the Delaware State Police, the incident took place around 9:05 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Gumboro Liquor Store, located at 38398 Millsboro Highway, as a male subject allegedly confronted a female employee as she was standing behind the counter. The suspect was allegedly armed with an unknown type handgun and demanded money, police said. The clerk refused to comply with his demands, they said, and the suspect fled out of the store and possibly entered an unknown type of vehicle before driving westbound on Whitesville Road. The store employee was not injured in the incident, police said.
The suspect was described as a male, 20-30 years of age, wearing all black clothing and glasses, and had a mask covering his face. (No further physical or clothing description was available.) He was armed with an unknown type of handgun. No surveillance photos were available.
If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, they are being asked to contact Detective J. O’Neil at (302) 752-3793. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.